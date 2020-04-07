3 patients in Bataan recover from COVID-19

BALANGA CITY- Three patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and are now completing their 14-day quarantine in a hospital here.

Angel Ortiz Luis, information officer at the office of the provincial governor, said these patients include a 72-year-old man from Orion town, a 23-year-old woman from Limay, and a 56-year-old woman, also from Limay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luis said the province still has 23 COVID-19 patients, 150 patients under investigation or PUI, and 3,494 persons under monitoring or PUM.

FEATURED STORIES

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ