3 people, including 2 kids, die in Antipolo fire

THREE people, including two children, died in the fire that hit a ceramics factory and razed several houses in Antipolo City on Wednesday, the Bureau of Fire Protection said.

In a report, the BFP said the unidentified victims were 3 and 7-year-old boys while the third was a 38-year-old female.

The fire, which started at 4:15 p.m. in Barangay Bagong Nayon, reached second alarm but was put out at about 6 p.m. with the help of 16 firetrucks, according to Garry Cantillon, lead deputy of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

The BFP reported initially that no one died in the blaze that destroyed 13 houses, with damage estimated at P200,000.