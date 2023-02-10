3 persons, including 2 suspects behind killing of mayor’s brother, gunned down

BACOLOD CITY — Three persons, including the two suspects behind the killing of the brother of a mayor, were gunned down in Barangay Balugo, Valencia town, Negros Oriental late Wednesday evening, Feb. 8.

The fatalities were identified as Danish national Tim Moerch, 45; his legal wife Karen Kate Cadiente Moerch; and Maila Ozoa Cagas, 40.

Tim and Cagas were among three persons linked to the killing of Don Paulo Zartega Teves, 42, the younger brother of Mayor Edgar Teves Jr., and son of former mayor Edgar Teves Sr.

The body of Don Paulo, who sustained a bullet wound on the left side of his head, was found near a dumpster in Purok 3, Barangay Calayugan in Valencia at 8:33 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6.

The police arrested Tim and Cagas on Monday, and John Edward Remollo on Tuesday for the death of Don Paulo.

However, Assistant Provincial Prosecutor Florence Ed Obial-Kadusale ordered the release of Moerch and Cagas on Wednesday, stating that they were not “validly” arrested.

At 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, hours after Tim Moerch was released from detention, he and his wife, who were on board a motorcycle, were shot dead by an unidentified gunman.

Within minutes, Cagas was also separately killed, the police said.

It was not known if Remollo, the third suspect in the killing of Don Paulo, was also released from detention.

Personal grudge was eyed as a motive in the killing of Teves.

