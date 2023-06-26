3 persons nabbed, P20-M worth of suspected ‘shabu’ seized in Davao City

DAVAO CITY — Two suspects were arrested and P18.2 million worth of suspected illegal drugs confiscated at a checkpoint in Sirawan village, Toril district at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, according to Capt. Hazel Tuazon, Davao City Police Office spokesperson.

Toril police and troops from Task Force Davao flagged down a black Mitsubishi Montero with two persons onboard for routine inspection at a checkpoint and saw in plain view a plastic sachet peeking out of a brown envelope on the front passenger floor and two transparent cellophane containing 19 pieces of small brown envelopes next to it.

Tuazon said that upon inspection, each envelope contained a sachet of suspected shabu.

Police seized a total of 1.14 kilos of suspected shabu (crystal meth) with an estimated street value of P18.2 million.

Police arrested the two persons aboard the vehicle, identified as Cresil Jay Lacia, 29, and driver Antonio Palacios, both residents of New Corella town, Davao del Norte.

Earlier at 12:55 a.m., Bunawan police arrested Dominique Masiga Benemeli, 30, single, during a buy-bust operation at Punong Dos, Bunawan village and recovered from the suspect 72.78 grams of suspected shabu (crystal meth) estimated to be worth P1.16 million.

Police tagged Benameli to be the number 2 in the city’s list of suspected drug personalities.

The arrests came two days after police seized at least 103 grams of suspected shabu valued at P2.06 million from a certain Kurt Aaron Espinosa, 18, listed by the police as the city’s top drug personality.

