3 persons wanted for murder, rape in Bicol nabbed

LEGAZPI CITY — Three wanted persons facing charges of murder and rape in Bicol were arrested in separate police stings in Sorsogon, Masbate, and Cavite.

Adelino Punzalan, 44, a native of Ragay, Camarines Sur but residing in Carmona, Cavite, was arrested by a joint team of police from Ragay and Carmona at his residence in Barangay (village) Bangcal on Sunday at around 8:30 a.m.

The suspect was facing murder and frustrated murder charges at the Regional Trial Court Branch 57 in Libmanan town and tagged as the number four most wanted person in Ragay town.

In Masbate, Bobby Baybayon, 35, accused of rape and tagged as number two most wanted person, was arrested in Barangay Poblacion, Pio V. Corpus town, at around 2 p.m.

In Sorsogon, Bernardo Galicia Jr., 19, a suspect accused of rape was arrested by police operatives armed with a warrant of arrest on Sunday in Barangay Tulay Casiguran town at around 5 p.m.

