3 PhilHealth execs acquitted in 2002 case

MANILA, Philippines — The Sandiganbayan Special Second Division acquitted four former officials of Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) of graft charges over the insurance of government-owned vehicles to a private company in 2000 to 2001.
Reynaldo Dalma, former senior vice president; Gregorio Rulloda, then vice president for finance; Joseph Vergara, administrative officer V; and Maribeth Sincuya, administrative officer VI were cleared of the graft charges after prosecutors failed to prove their accusations.
—Nikka G. Valenzuela
FEATURED STORIES
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.