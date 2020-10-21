3 PhilHealth execs acquitted in 2002 case

MANILA, Philippines — The Sandiganbayan Special Second Division acquitted four former officials of Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) of graft charges over the insurance of government-owned vehicles to a private company in 2000 to 2001.

Reynaldo Dalma, former senior vice president; Gregorio Rulloda, then vice president for finance; Joseph Vergara, administrative officer V; and Maribeth Sincuya, administrative officer VI were cleared of the graft charges after prosecutors failed to prove their accusations.

ADVERTISEMENT

—Nikka G. Valenzuela

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>