3 rebel returnees abducted in Samar

TACLOBAN CITY –– Three rebel returnees were reportedly abducted by members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Barangay Canvais, Motiong town in Samar last Wednesday.

Cosme Cabangunay and his sons Jevie and Jason were sleeping when five armed men barged inside their house and forcibly brought them to a still unknown place around 4:30 a.m., said Vilma Gabane, village chief of Canvais.

A report of the public affairs office of the Philippine Army’s 8th Infantry Division based in Catbalogan City, also in Samar, said Cabangunay and his two sons were former members of the NPA, who surrendered to the government.

“The communist rebels abducted Cosme Cabangunay and his two sons Jevie and Jason have been embracing and working for peace as members of the Motiong Peacebuilders, an organization of former rebels working for peace and development,” the 8th ID statement said.

Colonel Camilo Ligayo, commander of the 801st Infantry Brigade, which is based in Hinabangan town, Samar, appealed for the release of Cabangunay and his sons.

“To the NPA communist rebels, the people of Motiong demand that you release the victims unharmed. You can embrace peace with us or face the fury and condemnation of the community as the government forces will relentlessly pursue you,” he said.

Ligayo assured the family of Cabangunay that his soldiers are doing “everything necessary to pursue the perpetrators and bring them to justice.”

LZB

