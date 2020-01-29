3 rescued from distressed yacht in waters off Batanes

TUGUEGARAO CITY-The Philippine Coast Guard had rescued three people, including two Canadian nationals, from a distressed yacht in the waters off Basco town in Batanes province.

In a late report, the PCG-Northeast District Luzon said the three yacht passengers were identified as Emmanuel Domingo, 37; and Canadian nationals Douglas Rutherford, 60, and Carson Chanthywong, 34.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PCG said the yacht encountered big waves at noon on Sunday and its passengers were rescued more than two hours later.

The rescued passengers, all in good physical condition, were then brought to Sanctuary Area, also in Basco, Batanes for further assistance.

FEATURED STORIES

Edited by TSB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ