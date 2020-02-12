3 Soccsksargen cops face dismissal for cockfighting

KORONADAL CITY –– At least three policemen in the Soccsksargen region are facing dismissal for allegedly getting caught cockfighting, the region’s top police official revealed.

Police Brigadier General Alfred Corpus, regional police director, bared this as he warned subordinates they would be severely punished if they are caught violating the “no-take policy” directive of national police chief General Archie Francisco Gamboa.

Corpus reechoed Gamboa’s order to police officers to avoid accepting bribes or getting involved in gambling and illegal drug activities.

Corpus also reiterated the new police chief’s “one-strike policy” against illegal gambling.

“For those who think they can hide their illegal ways forever, think twice because I won’t be that considerate and kind,” he said. “Huwag nyo akong subukan (Don’t try me [because] if that happens, pasensyahan tayo (let’s forgive each other),” Corpus said in a statement on Monday.

Corpus did not identify the three policemen but said they were caught engaged in illegal cockfighting and had been slapped with administrative charges.

He said the erring policemen would be dismissed from service if the evidence warrants it.

Corpus asked the public to help the police force rid its ranks of bad eggs by reporting police personnel engaged in illegal activities.

“Help us keep our ranks clean. Don’t hesitate to report erring police personnel,” Corpus said.

But according to Corpus, only a few erring policemen are doing that in Soccsksargen, which means that cops in the area are dedicated to their jobs.

He also encouraged police personnel in the region to “live beyond” the police badge, whose institutional mission “is to serve and protect” the public and the country.

Corpus also ordered the inspection of vehicles owned by police personnel across the region, as part of the “lifestyle check” within the police force.

He said the regional command would also be going against fat cops, in line with Gamboa’s directive for all police personnel to maintain their ideal body mass index.

