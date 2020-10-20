3 soldiers wounded in clash with NPA in Eastern Samar town

TACLOBAN CITY—Three soldiers were wounded in a clash with New People’s Army (NPA) guerrillas in the town of Can-avid, Eastern Samar province on Tuesday (Oct. 20).

The soldiers, from the 52nd Infantry Battalion based in Oras town, also in Eastern Samar, were identified only by their surnames—Corporal Mansano, Pfc De Guia and Pfc De Guerra.

Capt. Aldrin Ballete, officer-in-charge of the Can-avid police, said the soldiers were on patrol at the upland village of Salvacion, some 30 km from the town proper, when they encountered at least 50 NPA guerrillas.

The gunfight that followed lasted for at least 10 minutes.

