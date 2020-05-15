3 Subic villages placed on lockdown after 2 new coronavirus infections emerge

SAN ANTONIO, ZAMBALES – Three villages in Subic town will be placed under total lockdown from Saturday to Monday after two residents contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Subic Mayor Jonathan Khonghun on Friday said the villages of Baraca Camachile, San Isidro and Ilwas will be closed for disinfection and contact tracing.

Earlier, Dr. Noel Bueno, provincial health director, confirmed that the province listed four new COVID-19 cases, two of whom are from Subic.

They are a 45-year-old man from Barangay Baraca-Camachile and a 34-year-old man from Barangay Isidro.

Their rapid tests initially classified them as “reactive” until tests confirmed that they were infected with the virus.

Both of them are confined at the President Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Hospital in Iba town and are now in stable condition.

