3 suspected drug pushers busted in Albay drug stings

LEGAZPI CITY — Three suspected illegal drug pushers were arrested by police anti-narcotics agents in two separate buy-bust operations in Albay on Wednesday.

According to a police report, Mario Daet, of Manito town, was caught selling a sachet of suspected shabu (crystal meth) in a motel in Barangay Cabangan in this city at around 11:45 a.m.

In neighboring Daraga town, Jeffrey Banga alias Pisoy, and Babylyn Odiver, were caught selling suspected shabu in Barangay Anislag at around 3:10 p.m.

All suspects, considered as high-value targets (HVT), were detained pending the filing of appropriate charges for illegal drug possession and peddling.

