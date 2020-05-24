3 suspected drug pushers nabbed in Bicol stings

LEGAZPI CTIY — At least three alleged illegal drug pushers were arrested on Saturday by anti-narcotics agents in separated drug stings in Bulan, Sorsogon and Naga City in Camarines Sur.

Ricky Gubat, 46, resident of Barangay (village) Obrero, was arrested selling suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) by elements of the police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in a drug operation in Barangay Zone 4 in Bulan town at around 11:20 p.m.

The suspect, who was on the list of high value targets (HVT), yielded three sachets of shabu with street value of P5,000, the report said.

Meanwhile in Naga City, siblings Dante, aka Daniel, 44, and Jose, all surnamed Rivera, were caught selling shabu to an undercover agent in a drug operation at around 6:15 p.m.

Seized from the suspects was a sachet of shabu with a still undetermined amount.

