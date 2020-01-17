3 suspected drug pushers nabbed in Lucena busts

LUCENA CITY, Philippines – A laborer with P64,000 worth of shabu (crystal meth) and two other suspected drug pushers were arrested in separate buy-bust operations here Thursday night, police said Friday.

Roberto Tongo, 54, was arrested after he sold shabu to an undercover police officer in a bust inside a subdivision in Barangay (village) Ilayang Iyam around 11:15 p.m., Lt. Colonel Romulo Albacea, Lucena police chief, said in a report. Police seized seven plastic sachets of shabu weighing 11.62 grams worth P64,491 in the streets. Police said shabu is being sold in the streets at P5,550 per gram.

Earlier, Angelo Dauba, 39, and Corazon Santos, 57, were also collared in another drug sting in Barangay Ibabang Dupay around 8 p.m.

Four plastic sachets of shabu worth P5,106 in the street were seized from the suspects.

