3 suspected NPA rebels killed in Butuan clash

DAVAO CITY—Three suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebels were killed in a clash with government troops in a hinterland village in Butuan City, Agusan del Norte early Friday, the military said on Saturday.

Fifteen assault rifles were also recovered after the 7 a.m. encounter at Mt. Apo-Apo, Sitio (Sub-village) Dugyaman, Anticala village, according to Lt. Col. Alex Mindalano, spokesperson of the Armed Forces of the Philippines – Eastern Mindanao Command (Eastmincom)

Citing a report from the Army’s 901st Infantry Brigade, Mindalano said the skirmish occurred after troops from the 29th and 30th Infantry Battalions chanced upon the suspected NPA rebels while verifying reports from residents about the presence of armed individuals.

The Davao City-based unified military command, which has operational control over Davao, Caraga and South-Central Mindanao regions, has neutralized 201 NPA rebels, seized or recovered 227 firearms and 34 landmines from January to June 16 this year.

Lt. Gen. Greg Almerol, Eastmincom commander, lauded the support of the community that led to the successful operation.

“The series of defeats of the (NPA) in Eastern Mindanao, especially in Caraga Region, proved that the support from their top-to-bottom leadership, including their former mass bases, is already absent. Therefore, the only solution is for them to surrender or face the consequences of their anti-people behavior at the hands of our troops,” Almerol said.

