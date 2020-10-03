3 suspects in killing of nurse, brother yield to MILF in Cotabato province

COTABATO CITY, Maguindanao, Philippines — Three suspects in the killing of a nurse and her brother in Pikit town of Cotabato province yielded to an official of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Capt. Mautin Pangandigan, chief of the Pikit Municipal Police Station, said the suspects, identified as Sardin Mudali, 29, Aladin Ali Bayah, 30, and Gapor Balabagan Datungan, 27, were put in the custody of Hadji Bayam, commander of the 108th Base Command of the MILF’s Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF).

“They will be turned over to the local police for prosecution and to give justice where justice is due,” Pangandigan said in a radio interview.

Last Sept. 26, Bai Puto Pepcy Wahab, 20, and his brother Haizon, 29, were killed in Pikit town.

The suspects voluntarily surrendered after the MILF official ordered a manhunt against them, Pangandigan added.

According to Pangandigan, the suspects and the siblings agreed to meet in Pikit to complete the sale of a motorcycle.

The siblings, both from Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao province, agreed to the sale through online negotiations and set a meet-up in Pikit for the handover of payment.

Citing statements from the suspects, Pangandigan said that after taking the money, they shot the siblings in the head and fled.

Lauban Wahab, the victims’ father, said he was determined to file charges against the suspects.

