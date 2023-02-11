3 suspects yield P286,000 shabu, gun in Rizal province

LUCENA CITY — Police arrested three drug suspects and seized more than P286,000 worth of shabu (crystal meth) and an illegal firearm in separate operations on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11, in Rizal province.

Rodriguez police drug enforcement unit collared around 10 p.m. on Friday Garry Ian Soriao and Sammy de la Cruz after selling a pack of shabu to an undercover cop in Barangay San Jose.

The duo was found in possession of 16 sachets of meth weighing 37.2 grams worth about P252,960 and an undocumented .38 revolver with five bullets.

The police also collared Ryan Soriao as an alleged meth user.

Police tagged Garry Ian on the police drug watch list as a high-value individual on the local drug scene. De la Cruz was classified as a street-level drug pusher.

In Antipolo City, police busted Christopher Lim in a drug sting at 2:14 a.m. Saturday in Barangay Cupang.

Lim, an identified drug pusher, yielded three sachets of meth worth P34,000.

All suspects were detained and face charges of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Garry Ian and De la Cruz will also be slapped with another case for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

lzb

