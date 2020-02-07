3 teachers die as van slams into barrier in Kalinga town

BAGUIO CITY – A van carrying a group of teachers crashed into a concrete barrier, leaving three of its passengers dead, at about 6:30 p.m on Friday in Tanudan town, Kalinga, police said.

Investigators said the white Hyundai Grace van was negotiating a curve section of the road when it slid down and slammed onto the concrete road barrier and landed upside down along Sitio Lonnog, Mabaca village.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vehicle, driven by a certain Jay-ar Ducasao, was heading to Tabuk City from Sitio Dumanay, Babbanoy village, Tanudan.

Medical responders identified the fatalities as Roderick Sucliyao, Marcelina Dupagan Sapon, and Cresencia Wandag Cayangao.

FEATURED STORIES

The driver and other passengers were taken to Kalinga Provincial Hospital and Almora General Hospital, while some were referred to Cagayan Valley Medical Hospital.

The other passengers were identified as Ralyn Lugao Dao-ayan, James Ballay Abuwak, Fernando Salvador Ducasao, Ariane Kathlyn M Dalanao, Leonida Abuwac Puctiyao, Hubert Abuwac, Francisca Dangpason Addagan, and Nathaniel Dalanao Jr.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ