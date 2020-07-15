3 wanted men fall in Masbate, Albay

LEGAZPI CITY –– Three men facing murder and rape charges were arrested by the police in separate operations in Masbate and Albay provinces on Wednesday.
In Masbate, brothers Juvanie and Perseval Padeos, both wanted for murder and in hiding for about 10 years, were collared in Barangay Tumalaytay, Mandaon town around 2 p.m., said Major Maria Luisa Calubaquib, spokesperson of the Bicol police.
In Albay, Armando Boaloy was arrested for statutory rape in Barangay San Jose, Libon town around 1 p.m.
LZB
