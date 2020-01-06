3 weather systems affecting PH – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Three weather systems — namely the tail-end of a cold front, northeast monsoon or amihan, and an Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) — are currently affecting the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Monday.

The tail-end of a cold front over the Philippine Sea will bring cloudy skies and intermittent rains in the Bicol Region; the provinces of Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Samar, Capiz, and Aklan; and the southern part of Quezon and the northern part of Antique.

The northeast monsoon, or amihan, will affect most of Luzon, including Metro Manila, while an ITCZ will bring cloudy skies over Southern Mindanao.

PAGASA also issued a gale warning in the following areas due to strong winds brought by amihan:

Batanes

Babuyan

Calayan

Cagayan

Isabela

northern coast of Ilocos Norte

Northern Quezon

north and east coast of Polilio Island

Camarines Norte

northern coast of Camarines Sur

eastern coast of Sorsogon

north and east coast of Catanduanes

northern and eastern Samar

Waves up to 4.5 meters are expected in these provinces.

Meanwhile, warmer weather is expected starting tomorrow, Tuesday, as cool air brought by the northeast monsoon will gradually recede and be replaced by the easterlies or warm weather from the Pacific Ocean.

There is no low-pressure area in the Philippine area of responsibility but there are chances of localized thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings.

