300 hospitals, clinics get medical equipment, supplies from NGCP

Power transmission grid operator National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) will turn over medical equipment and supplies to about 300 hospitals and local health units in cities and towns across the country in support of the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The NGCP said that, as of April 30, a total of 43 hospitals had already received an initial delivery of medical equipment and supplies for their medical front-liners.

ADVERTISEMENT

The supplies, which form part of NGCP’s P1-billion donation to the Office of the President to fight the dreaded virus, arrived from China on April 28 via a Philippine Airlines flight chartered by the NGCP.

NGCP said the shipment included 2 million face masks, 400,000 KN95 masks, 50,000 N95 masks and 21,000 infrared thermometers.

FEATURED STORIES

NGCP’s donation also included ventilators, respirators, 10,000 test kits and over 6.6 million pieces of personal protective equipment for front-liners, such as hazmat suits, full face shields, gloves, shoe covers, disposable gowns, surgical caps and goggles, as well as alcohol and disinfecting solution.

As part of the donation, NGCP has also started distributing P500 million worth of groceries in 1,028 cities and towns across the country. INQ

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ