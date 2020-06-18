301 confirmed Covid cases at BuCor — DoJ

THE Bureau of Corrections (Bucor) has 301 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), an official of the Department of Justice (DoJ) said on Thursday.

Justice Undersecretary Mark Perete said in a statement that the infections were recorded as of June 15, 2020 and no new cases were reported from all the jails and penal farms under BuCor since.

Perete said that of the total, the National Bilibid Prisons (NBP) accounts for the most number of cases. He said that 141 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) and 38 staff were confirmed to have been infected.

He said that the rest of the confirmed cases come from the Correctional Institute for Women (CIW), where 82 PDLs and 7 personnel were reported to have the virus, and from the National Headquarters where 33 personnel were confirmed to be Covid-19 positive. The rest of the penal farms and colonies administered by BuCor reported no cases of the virus, he said.

Aside from this, the DoJ disclosed that close to half or 145 of the infected individuals have recovered while 16 PDLs died.

“The BuCor continues its testing and contact-tracing efforts to prevent further infections. It awaits the arrival of 5,000 rapid test kits from the GoJust Programme while at the same time augments its medical and health personnel in the affected sites,” he added.

On Thursday, the DoJ was placed on lockdown due to the spread of Covid 19 in the area.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra ordered a lockdown from June 18 to June 28 after five of its personnel tested positive for the disease.

Within the week, the DoJ declared a total of 68 infected employees.