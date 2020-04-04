306 people in Calabarzon turned COVID-19-positive

SAN PEDRO CITY –– Three hundred six people have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon provinces (Calabarzon), according to the Department of Health (DOH).

The disease claimed 34 lives, while nine patients recovered, the DOH said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The April 3 DOH bulletin said the number of cases in Rizal rose to 131, with 15 deaths.

Antipolo City has the highest number of cases among towns and cities in the region, with 47 and seven deaths.

FEATURED STORIES

It is followed by Cainta, with 34 cases and five deaths.

New cases

Three new cases, meanwhile, were recorded in Laguna, now with 66 people positive of the virus.

One new case was recorded in Biñan City, Sta. Rosa City, and Pila town.

In Cavite, the number of cases rose from 53 to 59, two of them men from Bacoor City––a 60-year-old and a 35-year-old.

Two women, 73 and 35 years old, came from Dasmariñas City.

In Batangas, the number of cases reached 39, the majority of them traced to Batangas City and Lipa City with 11 and 8, respectively.

Quezon has 11 cases, five of them traced to Lucena City.

ADVERTISEMENT

LZB

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ