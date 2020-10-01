31 new patients bring total COVID-19 cases in Eastern Visayas to 4,715

TACLOBAN CITY –– The number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Eastern Visayas has reached 4,715 after 31 new cases were reported by the Department of Health (DOH).

The new cases were from Leyte with 19; Samar, seven; and Southern Leyte, five.

With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Eastern Visayas, Dr. Minerva Molon, regional director of the DOH, said all the barangay officials should enhance their barangays health emergency response teams (BHERTs).

“The role of BHERTS is crucial in defeating COVID-19. They serve as the first line of support to our close contacts, suspects, or probable and confirmed COVID-19 patients in our communities. They are the ones who ensure that the minimum health standards are being followed and as advocates of correct information about COVID-19,” she said.

Molon urged the residents to always coordinate with the BHERTS.

As of September 30, she said the region’s biggest source of COVID-19 were local cases with 2,898, followed by locally stranded individuals (1,692), health workers (421); returning overseas workers (91), and Balik-Probinsiya program (3).

