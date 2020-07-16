31 of 235 recipients of Manila’s drive-thru testing turn out positive for coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — At least 31 out of the 235 recipients of Manila’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility along Padre Burgos Avenue have tested positive for the coronavirus, Mayor Isko Moreno revealed on Thursday.

According to Moreno, these results reflect the city government’s reminder for people to take health protocols seriously, as people may appear healthy and asymptomatic but are actually carriers of the disease.

The drive-thru testing facility located near the Kartilya ng Katipunan monument, just across the Manila City Hall, was offered for free starting Wednesday for both residents and non-residents of Manila.

“Kahapon ay nakapag-test ho tayo ng 235 individuals, at 204 po ay negative, 31 po ang nagpositive. ‘Yon po ang punto namin mga kababayan, minsan mukha tayong walang virus, mukha tayong malusog, at kalaunan ay tayo’y magiging relax. But chances are, carrier na pala tayo,” he explained during his briefing.

(Yesterday we were able to test 235 individuals, and 204 are negative, 31 have tested positive. That is our point, that sometimes we appear healthy and without a virus, and eventually we become too relaxed. But chances are, we are already carriers.)

“Marami po dito ay tiga-Maynila, marami po ay tiga-Metro Manila sapagkat binuksan po natin ‘yong opportunity to everyone […] sila naman po ay naimpormahan na,” he added.

(A lot of them are from Manila, some are from Metro Manila because we opened this opportunity for everyone. They have been informed already of their test results.)

Moreno said that because of the surge in the number of people who want to get tested, they are looking at opening other drive-thru testing facilities, possibly at the Quirino Grandstand, to alleviate heavy traffic near the Lawton area.

He said that some motorists have complained of heavy traffic as lines stretch along Taft Avenue near the United Nations Avenue.

The local executive asked his constituents to give him 48 hours to find ways on how a new drive-thru facility can be established.

“Bigyan niyo lang ako siguro ng mga 48 hours, I will do my very best with the help of our co-workers in the city, we will try to develop a new site, so ibig kong sabihin, tuloy pa rin ho ang Lawton, pero magbibigay tayo ng additional option,” Moreno noted.

(Just give me about 48 hours, I will do my very best with the help of our co-workers in the city, we will try to develop a new site, so what I mean is that Lawton’s drive-thru testing would continue but we would be providing an additional option.)

“Bakit po kailangang tuloy ang Lawton? Kasi po mas accessible po ‘yon,” he added.

(Why do we need to continue Lawton’s operations? Because it is much more accessible.)

Manila is the second city in Metro Manila to have a drive-thru testing facility, after Taguig City. Aside from the drive-thru tests, Manila has also conducted 17,092 swab tests aside from the rapid test kits used by the city.

