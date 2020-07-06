314 barangays in Metro Manila have COVID-19 clustering — DOH

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 314 barangays in Metro Manila have reported clustering of coronavirus disease cases (COVID-19), as infection figures in the capital region continued to soar.

The Department of Health has likewise identified clustering in closed settings, which include the COVID-19 cases in the workforce of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3.

“Sa National Capital Region, mayroon tayong 314 barangays reported to have these clusters. Three closed settings dito sa NCR, kasama diyan sa MRT na binabantayan natin ngayon,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told reporters in a media forum on Monday.

(There are 314 barangays in Metro Manila reported to have COVID-19 clusters. Three closed settings in NCR, including the MRT, which we are also monitoring.)

So far, 172 personnel of the MRT-3 were confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus, four of them are ticket sellers in stations Cubao and in North Avenue, according to the MRT management.

Meanwhile, the DOH also identified 64 barangays in Cebu City that have COVID-19 clusters.

Vergeire reminded people under quarantine to stay at home and avoid contact with other people.

As of July 5, there are 44,254 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, 11,942 of which have recovered while 1,297 have died.

Of the total of cases, 20,100 were from Metro Manila, while 5,126 were from Cebu City. The rest came from various regions.

Vergeire said the DOH is monitoring six areas of concern, namely Cebu City, Cebu province, Lapu-Lapu city, Mandaue City, Quezon City, and Manila City.

