32 aftershocks recorded after 6.3-magnitude earthquake in Batangas

MANILA, Philippines — State seismologists have already recorded 32 aftershocks following the 6.3-magnitude earthquake that struck Batangas and nearby Luzon areas on Thursday.

In a bulletin issued at 8 a.m. on Friday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said out of the 32 recorded aftershocks ranging from magnitudes 1.6 to 3.1, a total of 15 quakes were plotted while none were felt.

“Recorded earthquakes [are] detected and measured by at least one seismic station,” said Phivolcs, adding that using this method, date and time of the seismic event are usually gathered.

“Plotted earthquakes [are] detected and measured by at least three Phivolcs seismic stations,” it furthered, explaining that this helps in identifying the magnitude, location, and depth of the tremor.

These aftershocks originated from the “very strong” 6.3-magnitude earthquake that rattled Calatagan, Batangas at 10:19 a.m. on Thursday.

Phivolcs initially reported the quake with a 6.2-magnitude, but they later upgraded it to 6.3.