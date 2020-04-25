32 derby-goers in Agusan del Sur found negative for COVID-19 in rapid testing

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur –– Some 32 cockfighting aficionados from here, who went to the six-cock derby in New Davao Matina Gallera last month, tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in rapid testing done by the Provincial Health Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The derby-goers submitted themselves on Friday to a blood sample rapid testing procedure at the rural health office to determine if they contracted COVID-19.

Of the 32, eight were not in the list of persons being monitored by local health workers during their 28-day quarantine.

FEATURED STORIES

However, they told health workers they went on 14-day self-quarantine.

Dr. Eddie Cabanban, San Francisco municipal health officer, said there is no more need for a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) confirmatory test since the blood samples did not show any reaction during the lab tests.

He said the derby-goers must submit themselves to testing after the appeal by Agusan del Sur Gov. Santiago Cane Jr.

The Provincial COVID-19 Task Force offered the rapid testing for free.

The task force received on Wednesday some 225 testing kits, donated by Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri, who allocated supplies for the five provinces of the Caraga region.

Cane gave the assurance that the identities of those who would avail of the blood sample testing would be confidential.

Cabanban earlier asked the derby-goers to go on 28-day quarantine while COVID-19 testing kits were not yet available last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The derby in Davao last month attracted thousands of cockfighting aficionados from around the country, vying for the P26 million prize pot, P17 million pesos of which is for the champion.

The cockpit became the epicenter of local COVID-19 infection in Davao City, with other cases in other parts of Mindanao.

Caraga’s first confirmed COVID-19 case, a 65-year-old man from Butuan City, had close contact with his son and driver, who went to the Davao derby.

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ