335 Chinese Pogo workers arrested in QC for fraud, investment scam
MANILA, Philippines — Police arrested 335 Chinese employees of a Philippine offshore gaming operator (Pogo) Chinesewhose passports have been canceled due to their alleged involvement in investment scams and other financial crimes online.
Based on a report from the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Friday, personnel of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) and Bureau of Immigration (BI) arrested Thursday night the Chinese nationals whom it called “fugitives from justice.”
Police said the Pogo firm is duly licensed by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor).
The police operation was coordinated with Pagcor, according to NCRPO.
BI likewise coordinated with officials of the Chinese embassy on the status of the arrested individuals.
They were brought to the QCPD headquarters and will undergo deportation proceedings.
