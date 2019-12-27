34 unregistered chainsaws turned over to Cagayan cops
TUGUEGARAO CITY –– Thirty-four unregistered chainsaws worth more than P1 million were turned over to the police in Cagayan province, where authorities have intensified a campaign against illegal logging.
Police Col. Ariel Quilang, Cagayan police officer-in-charge, said his office has initiated dialogues and convinced owners with unregistered chainsaws to surrender the items.
“The best way to protect the environment against illegal logging activities is to confiscate the instrument or tools used in cutting trees,” Quilang said.
Police Capt. Sharon Mallillin, Cagayan police spokesperson, said illegal logging has been causing massive flooding and landslides in the province.
