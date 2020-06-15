348 fresh COVID-19 cases bring total to 26,420

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) was able to record 348 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of infected patients in the country to 26,420.

According to DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, there were 142 other cases that were reported late, which means that the total coronavirus infections increase by 490 from Sunday’s 25,930.

Deaths due to COVID-19 went up by 10, from 1,088 to 1,098 — two of which died last June 1, and another last June 11.

Meanwhile, 298 more patients recovered, for a total of 6,252.

The 384 number is around the country’s daily average number of cases being reported daily, near the 366 new patients reported on Sunday.

Previously, a research team from the University of the Philippines (UP) predicted that the COVID-19 cases in the country might reach 40,000 by the end of June if the transmission potentiality of the disease remains high.

