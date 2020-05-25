35 more healthcare workers beat COVID-19 as total of infected soar to 2,394

MANILA, Philippines — An additional 35 medical frontliners were able to recover from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), raising the total of recoveries to 1,153 as of May 24.

Data released by the Department of Health (DOH) on Monday also showed that 25 more healthcare workers tested positive for the coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2, the total of which increased to 2,394.

This accounts for 17% of the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country. Of the number, 1,210 are considered active cases.

The DOH recorded no new death among health workers on account of the deadly respiratory disease, the total of which remained at 31.

To date, there are 14,319 COVID-19 cases in the country, of which 3,323 have recovered while 873 have died.

