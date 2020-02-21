35 more patients checked for COVID-19 discharged from hospitals

MANILA, Philippines — Thirty-five more persons under investigation (PUI) for the deadly virus COVID-19 were discharged from hospitals, making the total number of patients out of the hospitals to 455, the Department of Health (DOH) said Friday.

According to the PUI tracker of DOH website, there are still 139 patients checked for COVID-19 who are still admitted to their respective hospitals for monitoring.

As of 12 noon, DOH data showed that the total PUI in the country was recorded at 597. The highest number of admitted PUI was still from Metro Manila.

Here is the breakdown of the PUI per region:

National Capital Region – 106 admitted, 92 discharged, 2 confirmed cases (1 mortality)

Central Luzon – 0 admitted, 60 discharged

Central Visayas – 5 admitted, 54 discharged, 1 confirmed case

Calabarzon – 4 admitted, 74 discharged

Western Visayas – 2 admitted, 36 discharged

Cagayan Valley – 3 admitted, 32 discharged

Cordillera Administrative Region – 8 admitted, 19 discharged

Davao Region – 0 admitted, 23 discharged

Northern Mindanao – 1 admitted, 16 discharged

Eastern Visayas – 1 admitted, 16 discharged

Mimaropa – 3 admitted, 12 discharged

Ilocos Region – 2 admitted, 9 discharged

Bicol Region – 3 admitted, 6 discharged

Soccsksargen – 1 admitted, 2 discharged

Caraga – 0 admitted, 3 discharged

BARMM – 0 admitted, 1 discharged

Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said there’s still no certainty that the COVID-19 outbreak would end despite a decrease in new cases.

“Sa ngayon wala pang makakapagsabi kung matatapos na yung pandemic, kung green ba yung future sa atin or meron na ba tayong hope. We can all relax and say na okay na at yung mga numero,” Vergeire said.

(For now, we can never say if the pandemic will end, if our future is bright or if we have hope. Where we can all say, that the numbers are fine.)

In China, the hardest-hit country of the novel coronavirus, the new virus cases decreased to 889.

