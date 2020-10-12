3,564 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases bring PH case total to 342,816

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s total number of coronavirus infections reached 342,816 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported an additional 3,564 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday.

According to DOH’s COVID-19 bulletin, this brought the total number of still-active cases to 43,332, the majority of which or 83.9 percent experiencing mild symptoms. Around 10.8 percent are asymptomatic, while 1.7 percent have severe symptoms and 3.6 percent are in critical condition.

Most of the newly reported cases still come from the National Capital Region with 1,344, Cavite (255), Laguna (212), Rizal (211), and Iloilo (164).

Recovered patients are at 293,152 with 150 more patients beating the disease, while 11 new deaths as of Monday brought the death toll to 6,332.

DOH said that 89 entries were removed from the case total this time, due to constant validation of duplicate entries. [ac]



