36 more PH health workers recover from COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Thirty-six more healthcare professionals were able to beat the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the total of recoveries in the country to 974 as of May 18.

The Department of Health (DOH) also recorded only one new case of the deadly respiratory disease among medical frontliners for a total of 2,315 cases. Of the number, 1,306 are considered active.

Nurses are the most number of COVID-19 cases among healthcare workers with 842 cases followed by physicians or doctors with 671 cases.

Meanwhile, 144 of the cases are nursing assistants; 84 are medical technologists; 42 are radiologic technologists; while 284 are the non-medical staff.

No new healthcare workers have succumbed to COVID-19. The total of deaths remained at 35.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to nearly 13,000 as of Tuesday as 224 new cases were recorded. The total of recoveries is at 2,843 while fatalities amount to 837 people.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

