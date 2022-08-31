360 VUZ Immersive Platform Partners with Gamers8

– The VUZ App will teleport users in an immersive 360º way to the festival’s musical concerts performed by International, and regional artists

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — 360 VUZ, the immersive video mobile app, partners with Gamers8, the biggest gaming and esports festival in the world, bringing an 8 weeks-long festival to the app, that will offer its users a one-of-a-kind experience mixing esports tournament with live music.



In collaboration with Gamers8 and MdlBeast, 360 VUZ will immerse its users every single Thursday right from the stadium of Boulevard Riyadh City to attend the outstanding musical concerts.

The concerts will include performances by top A list stars such as Nancy Ajram and Marhmello, Russ and Alan Walker, and Black Eyed Peas and DJ Snake.

Khaled Zaatarah, 360 VUZ Founder and Chief Executive Officer said: “We are excited to offer our users in the world and especially in Saudi Arabia the opportunity to immerse themselves in a new 360º immersive experience and attend key Gamers8 events from anywhere around the world.”

In addition, big-name international artists, each of whom is guaranteed to captivate music lovers, are appearing at Gamers8 concerts alongside numerous local and regional talents each weekend throughout the event. Over 1,000 activities and attractions, such as comedy, cosplay, magic shows, and much more, are also on the Gamers8 entertainment agenda, which runs until September 8. Further details, including ticket sales, are available on the event website .

About 360 VUZ

360 VUZ was founded in 2017 and won recently the startup of the year award. 360 VUZ has offices in Dubai, Los Angeles, and Riyadh, and counts a team of more than 50 people with specialties in various types of innovation and product development expertise across multiple technology sectors.

About Gamers8:

Gamers8, from the creators of Gamers Without Borders, is a global gaming and Esports festival with a mission to blur the lines between what’s physical and what’s virtual. Established to bring the virtual world of gaming and Esports out into the physical realm of Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, Gamers8 will be held for eight weeks this summer from July 14.

Offering elite and competitive tournaments, entertainment, activities and attractions, incredible music concerts and shows, plus more, Gamers8 concludes with a gaming and Esports summit that brings together sector leaders and experts from around the world.

The elite gaming competitions will host the biggest Esports teams in the world across five different titles with a total prize pool of $15 million, all hosted in a state of the art, purpose-built venue at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, the event is being brought by a series of partners including Mastercard, SAVVY Gaming Group, ESL FACEIT, Spotify, and Aramco, each collaborating to provide gamers around the world an experience like no other.

About SEF:

The Saudi Esports Federation is the regulating body in charge of nurturing elite gaming athletes and developing the gaming community and industry in Saudi Arabia.

The federation’s activities are categorized into two complementary streams. The first stream works to develop all levels of competitive gamers, starting with the grassroots community level and moving up to professional esports athletes that can achieve global excellence. The second stream works to develop the entire gaming/esports value chain by catalyzing the industry and enabling talent.

Since its establishment in late 2017, the federation has organized multiple world-class national and international tournaments and events, attracted investment from local private sector actors and worked with international developers on opportunities in the Saudi market.