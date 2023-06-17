39 aftershocks recorded so far after 6.3-magnitude earthquake in Batangas

MANILA, Philippines — The number of tremors after the “very strong” 6.3-magnitude earthquake that jolted Batangas has climbed to 39 according to state seismologists.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), in its bulletin issued at 12 p.m. on Saturday, said 39 aftershocks were already logged after the magnitude 6.3 quake hit Batangas on Thursday.
Out of the 39 recorded earthquakes ranging from magnitudes 1.4 to 3.1, a total of 18 were plotted, while none were felt.
These aftershocks were produced by the 6.3-magnitude earthquake that rattled Calatagan, Batangas on Thursday. This seismic event was also felt in nearby Luzon areas, shaking Manila, Mandaluyong, Quezon City, Valenzuela, and parts of Bulacan, Rizal, and Cavite at “moderately strong” Intensity IV.
