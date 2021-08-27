$399-M ‘hot money’ leaves PH in July

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported that a mix of positive and negative factors drove foreign portfolio investors to withdraw more than $300 million from the Philippines in July.

According to central bank figures released on Thursday, net withdrawals of foreign portfolio investments, or “hot money,” hit $339.70 million in July, a reversal of the $334.51-million net inflows in June.

The current data resulted from $729.77 million in inflows and $1.06 billion in outflows, the biggest since April’s $373.95-million net outflows but lower than the year-ago’s $453.17-million net outflows.

“Domestic developments during the month included investor reaction to release of inflation data for June 2021; reports of vaccinations put on hold by some local government units due to supply constraints; rising Covid-19 cases due to the more contagious Delta variant strain; and announcement of the reimposition of enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila from Aug. 6, 2021,” the BSP pointed out.

Due to a reduced yearly increase in the transport index, the country’s inflation rate fell to a six-month low of 4.1 percent in June.

The Bangko Sentral also noted that the aforementioned developments were accompanied by Fitch Ratings’ affirmation of the country’s credit rating at “BBB,” which is one notch above the minimum investment grade; however, the outlook on the rating was changed from “stable” to “negative”; and personal remittances from overseas Filipinos rising by 13.3 percent to $2.652 billion in May 2021 from $2.341 billion in May 2020.

It went on to say that year-to-date net outflows totaled $444.88 million, down from $3.8 billion in the same period last year despite the global economy and financial system being impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.



This has been accompanied by international and domestic developments such as the new United States administration; progress of vaccine rollout in the country; continued quarantine restrictions to contain the surge in Covid-19 infections, particularly with the rise in Delta variant cases; and the country’s inflation breaching the 2- to 4-percent target, which is consistent with the outlook that such will persist during the first half of this year due to supply-side pressures; and improving market sentiment amid 11.8-percent economic growth in the second quarter of this year; and passage of key fiscal and asset management reform.

Last year, the country recorded $4.24 billion in net hot money outflows, a significant increase from the $1.90 billion in 2019. This year, the BSP anticipates $5.5 billion in hot money net inflows.