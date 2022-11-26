3D LOTTO RESULT Today, Sunday, November 27, 2022

3D LOTTO RESULT – One of the lotto draws of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) every Sunday is the 3D Lotto and here are the results for the latest draw:

Now called 3D Lotto Previously called Swertres Lotto, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) changed the name of the said lotto game to 3D Lotto. With regards to the mechanics in playing the lotto game, they are the same. PCSO also maintained the jackpot prize and the draw schedule of the said lotto game.

See UPDATED results for the following draws:

For today’s draw, here are the Swertres lotto results:

Draw Date Winning Numbers 2:00 PM _-_-_ 5:00 PM _-_-_ 9:00 PM _-_-_

3D Lotto Result Jackpot Prize: Php 4,500.00

PCSO holds three (3) draws for the Swertres Lotto. They are set at 2:00 and 5:00 o’clock in the afternoon, and 9:00 o’clock at night. Other lotto games such as the had their draws today.

Previous 3D Result , Saturday .

Draw Winning Numbers 2:00 PM 7-8-7 5:00 PM 4-8-6 9:00 PM 9-5-2

Who can play the 3D Lotto?

According to PCSO, the bettor must be at least 18 years of age. The same age requirements is needed in the claiming of the prize.

Mechanics in Playing the Swertres Lotto:

From zero (0) to nine (9), choose three digits that will make up your combination.

Mark your combination on the lotto ticket.

In case you can’t come up with a combination, you may choose the Lucky Pick wherein an automated system will be the one that will choose a combination for you.

Mark your play amount.

The Prize under 3D Lotto:

By playing 3D Lotto, you can win up to Php 4,500.00. You can claim your winning from any authorized outlet of PCSO lotto.