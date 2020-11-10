3P Learning, a global leader in online education, partners with NWEA to connect curriculum and assessment to improve student outcomes in mathematics

SYDNEY, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Leading providers of online education and learning solutions 3P Learning (ASX: 3PL) and NWEA® today announced a partnership to connect curriculum and assessment with the goal of improving student outcomes in mathematics helping to meet the needs of the modern classroom. To find out more information about 3P Learning visit: www.3plearning.com.au

NWEA is a US-based (Portland, OR) not-for-profit organization that supports students and educators worldwide by creating assessment solutions that measure student growth and proficiency. The agreement will see NWEA’s most trusted and innovative mathematics assessment solution *MAP® Growth™ partner with 3P Learning’s mathematics

curriculum aligned online program Mathletics (www.mathletics.com).

The combination of MAP® Growth™ assessment with the long-standing, evidence-based RIT* score allows schools to easily assess and helps teachers identify learning needs, plan for growth and provide appropriate and effective instruction to ensure every K-12 student has a strong foundation in mathematics.

While NWEA measures growth over time and can project proficiency on sate summative tests, Mathletics helps to drive learning progress through understanding, practice, and fluency. The agreement will now support teachers to take student RIT scores and place students on curriculum-aligned learning pathways within their RIT band.

3P Learning, CEO Rebekah O’Flaherty said: “Combining the power and knowledge of NWEA’s assessment data and reports with our strong curriculum aligned and personalised learning journeys from 3P Learning creates a suite of powerful tools that educators can use to maximise students’ mathematical potentials.”

NWEA Director of Curriculum Partnerships, Erin Antonius White said, “We are excited to add 3P Learning to our Instructional Connection Program. Our data combined with Mathletics engaging Math content will deliver targeted and individualized instruction for students and provide teachers the tools to monitor student progress and save planning time.”

Teachers in schools that subscribe to both MAP® Growth™ and Mathletics now have the perfect package to help them establish students’ skills and knowledge across multiple domains, track longitudinal growth over a student’s entire career (including predicting outcomes in US based summative assessments.

* MAP® Growth™ is used in nearly 10,000 schools, districts, and education agencies in 146 countries to measure, predict, and compare student and school performance. These include some of the largest districts in the US which are listed here https://www.nwea.org/districts/.

* RIT stands for “Rasch UnIT” and is a scale that measures in equal intervals, regardless of a student’s grade or performance—and it remains stable over time. This allows educators to identify learning gaps, plan for student growth and deliver more effective differentiation and instruction. Teachers can use student RIT scores to set meaningful growth goals and connect students’ instructional resources.

About 3P Learning

3P Learning (3plearning.com) is a suite of learning resources designed for schools and families, covering mathematics, spelling, and literacy.

With over 10 years at the helm of Ed Tech in Australia, 3P Learning is an Australian success story and a global leader in the online education market, and trusted resource for teachers with 60% market share in Primary schools in Australia and New Zealand, a strong presence in secondary schools, well established in the UK, Canada and South Africa and an ever-growing presence in the USA.

3P Learning creates and distributes award-winning products such as flagship Mathletics, Mathseeds and Readiwriter

A global team of passionate education and technology gurus who have been improving the learning outcomes and sparking a love of learning in over 4.5 million students in over 17,000 schools globally for more than a decade

About NWEA

NWEA® is a mission-driven, not-for-profit organization that supports students and educators worldwide by creating assessment solutions that precisely measure growth and proficiency—and provide insights to help tailor instruction. Educators in more than 10,000 schools, districts, and education agencies in 146 countries rely on our flagship interim assessment, MAP® Growth™; our progress monitoring and skills mastery tool, MAP® Skills™; our reading fluency and comprehension assessment, MAP® Reading Fluency™ ; our personalized learning tool powered by Khan Academy, MAP® Accelerator™; and our new assessment solution that combines growth and proficiency measurement. Visit NWEA.org to find out how NWEA can partner with you to help all kids learn.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3p-learning-a-global-leader-in-online-education-partners-with-nwea-to-connect-curriculum-and-assessment-to-improve-student-outcomes-in-mathematics-301169370.html