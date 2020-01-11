4.1 magnitude quake jolts Albay town

MANILA, Philippines — A 4.1-magnitude earthquake rocked Albay on Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The quake struck at 9:17 a.m. at 10 kilometers southwest of the Albay municipality of Rapu-rapu.

Phivolcs said that the tremor was of tectonic origin, and had a two-kilometer depth of focus.

No further aftershocks and damage were expected, Phivolcs added.

