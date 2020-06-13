4.1M Filipino workers stranded during quarantine

AROUND 4.1 million Filipinos of working age were left stranded due to community quarantine phases implemented across the country, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released on Saturday.

The mobile phone survey, conducted from May 4 to 10 among 4,010 respondents, showed that 5.4 percent of working-age Filipinos or those 15 years old and above were not staying at their permanent residence during lockdown.

This represents 5.4 percent of the country’s working-age population at 75.8 million, according to the SWS.

Of those stranded, Balance Luzon ‒ the whole of Luzon, excluding the National Capital Region (NCR) ‒ recorded the highest number of stranded Filipinos at 5.3 percent or about 1.8 million.

It was followed by Mindanao at 6.4 percent or 1.1 million; Visayas, 5 percent or 710,000; and NCR, 4.8 percent or 490,000.

The survey further noted that 5 percent were stranded in areas under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), comprising 5 percent of their total population, while 2.1 million Filipinos were left hanging in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ), comprising 5.9 percent of the population.

To curb the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the country, the National Capital Region and other regions were placed by the government under ECQ in mid-March.

In the NCR and other areas, quarantine restrictions were eased to modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) status in mid-May and then to a more relaxed GCQ on June 1.

President Rodirgo Duterte is expected to meet with the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases on Monday to decide whether to lift, extend or revert the quarantine status of some areas after June 15.

Earlier, the Palace said that the return to MECQ was possible in areas with rising numbers of Covid-19 cases.

As of June 12, the Philippines has 24,787 confirmed Covid-19 cases. This includes 1,052 deaths and 5,454 recoveries.

Meanwhile, the SWS said the number of those stranded during quarantine were 980,000, or 11.5 percent, among 18 to 24 year olds; 1.2 million, or 6.9 percent, among 25 to 34 year olds; 800,000, or 4.2 percent, among 35 to 44 year olds; 570,000, or 4.1 percent, among 45 to 54 year olds; 520,000, or 3.2 percent, among those 55 years old and above; and 20,000, or 2.7 percent, among 15 to 17 year olds.

The proportion of Filipino men stranded during quarantine phases was higher at 2.3 million or 6.2 percent compared to women at 1.8 million or 4.7 percent.

In the survey conducted via phone or computer-assisted telephone interview with 4,010 working Filipinos across the country, 294 were in the NCR; 1,645 were in Balance Luzon; 792, Visayas; and 1,279, Mindanao.

The survey had sampling error margins of ±2 percent for national percentages; ±6 percent for Metro Manila; ±2 percent for Balance Luzon; ±3 percent, Visayas; and ±3 percent, Mindanao.