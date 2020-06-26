4.2-magnitude quake rocks Davao Oriental

MANILA, Philippines — A mild earthquake measuring at 4.2 magnitude shook Davao Oriental on Friday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
The quake hit 56 kilometers (km) southeast of Manay, Davao Oriental, at 2:05 p.m., according to a Phivolcs bulletin.
An Instrumental Intensity I was registered over Malungon, Sarangani.
The tremor was 12 km deep and was tectonic in origin.
Phivolcs said no damage nor aftershocks could be expected.
