4.2-magnitude quake rocks Pangasinan

MANILA, Philippines — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Pangasinan on Wednesday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
The quake hit 94 kilometers (km) southwest of Agno, Pangasinan, at 8:23 a.m.
Phivolcs said it had a depth of 16 km and is tectonic in origin.
No damage or aftershocks are expected.
