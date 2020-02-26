4.2-magnitude quake rocks Pangasinan

MANILA, Philippines — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Pangasinan on Wednesday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The quake hit 94 kilometers (km) southwest of Agno, Pangasinan, at 8:23 a.m.

Phivolcs said it had a depth of 16 km and is tectonic in origin.

No damage or aftershocks are expected.

