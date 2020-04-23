4.2 quake hits Sultan Kudarat after series of weaker tremors

DIGOS CITY — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook the province of Sultan Kudarat past 7 p.m. on Thursday (April 23).

Its epicenter was tacked 6 kilometers southeast of Columbio town.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the quake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 9 kilometers.

The quake was also felt in Kidapawan City.

A bulletin released by Phivolcs said it was the fifth quake to hit the province and followed a series of weaker quakes that ranged in strength from magnitude 2 to magnitude 2.2 that occurred on the same day.

No aftershock or damage was expected.

Edited by TSB

