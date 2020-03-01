4.4 quake hits off Calayan island

MANILA, Philippines–A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck off Calayan island in Cagayan at 7:03 p.m. on Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported.

The offshore quake centered 60 kilometers northwest of Calayan, one of the four major islands comprising the Babuyan Islands.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury from the tremor that occurred at a shallow depth of 19 kilometers.

The Philippines sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” where continental plates collide causing frequent seismic and volcanic activity.

