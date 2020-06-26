4.4 quake hits off Davao Oriental

MANILA, Philippines–A 4.4 magnitude quake struck off Davao Oriental early Saturday morning, state seismologists said.

The 2:36 a.m. quake centered 100 kilometers southeast of the coastal town of Manay in Davao Oriental, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recorded.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury from the tremor that struck at a depth of 32 kilometers.

The Philippines lies in the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world’s earthquakes occur.

