4.5-magnitude quake forces cancellation of classes, gov’t work in Kidapawan City

KIDAPAWAN CITY—Classes were canceled and government work was suspended on Thursday after a 4.5-magnitude quake jolted this city that was still recovering from the series of strong tremors that rocked Cotabato and Davao del Sur provinces in October and December last year.

The epicenter of the quake, which struck at 9 a.m., was traced 14 kilometers northwest of Makilala town. It was tectonic in origin and had a shallow depth of 2 km.

Students at Kidapawan City National High School rushed out of their classrooms to safer grounds as buildings shook for at least five seconds.

Last year, a series of quakes that hit Tulunan and Makilala towns damaged buildings and houses in this city and in other Cotabato and Davao del Sur towns.

Among the buildings severely damaged here, Eva’s Hotel still stood dangerously over what used to be a busy bus junction four months after it was destroyed.

At least 10 business firms near the hotel remained closed, complaining of losses because they could not yet open their business while the building hovered over them. —REPORTS FROM ORLANDO DINOY AND WILLIAMOR MAGBANUA

