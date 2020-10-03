4.6-magnitude earthquake hits coast off Davao Occidental

MANILA, Philippines —A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck a point off Davao Occidental on Saturday night, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

In its initial earthquake bulletin, state seismologists said the tremor hit 200 kilometers (kms) southeast of Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental at 8:29 p.m.

The earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, had a depth of four kms.

State seismologists also noted that no aftershocks and damage will be expected from the earthquake.

