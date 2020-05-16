4 Abu Sayyaf bandits killed, soldier wounded in Sulu clashes

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Zamboanga del Sur, Philippines — Four members of the bandit Abu Sayyaf Group were killed and a soldier was wounded in two separate armed encounters in Sulu on Saturday, May 16.

Lt. Col. Gerald Monfort, commander of the Army’s 21st Infantry Battalion, said the clashes happened in Sitio Tubig Paliya of Barangay Danag in Patikul town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monfort said his troops were setting up a blockade when they engaged some 20 fully armed bandits under sub-group leader Ellam Nasirin.

Brig. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, commander of 1101st Infantry Brigade, said more troops had been sent to pursue the armed men.

FEATURED STORIES

A statement from the Western Mindanao Command said five soldiers were slightly wounded during the gunfights. They were brought to the Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital in Jolo for treatment.

The soldiers also recovered the body of one bandit and his high-powered firearm. They hope to have the body identified by relatives or the community folk.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the Western Mindanao Command, said Saturday’s operation was an attempt to further “penetrate the strongholds and close in on the enemies.”

/atm

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ